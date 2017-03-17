Sounders kick off opening day Sunday

Seattle Sounders Goalie Stefan Frei reet fans during the team's MLS Cup victory parade on Dec. 13, 2016 in Seattle. (Photo: Taylor Mirfendereski | KING 5)

The Seattle Sounders FC say they expect the biggest home opener crowd in franchise history on Sunday when the team takes on the New York Red Bulls.

It's the first appearance on the season for the team, which is defending it's 2016 MLS Cup.

Pre-game festivites are planned for 4 p.m.

On Friday, for the team's media day, a banner was shrouded in a black curtain.

The Sounders started the season on the road for the first two games, and are 0-1-1.



