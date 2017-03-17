KING
Sounders kick off opening day Sunday

Chris Daniels, KING 5:15 PM. PDT March 17, 2017

The Seattle Sounders FC say they expect the biggest home opener crowd in franchise history on Sunday when the team takes on the New York Red Bulls.

It's the first appearance on the season for the team, which is defending it's 2016 MLS Cup. 

Pre-game festivites are planned for 4 p.m.

On Friday, for the team's media day, a banner was shrouded in a black curtain.

The Sounders started the season on the road for the first two games, and are 0-1-1.
 

