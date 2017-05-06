Around 40,000 fans were expected at the home opener for the Seattle Sounders FC. It's the first appearance in the season for the team, which is defending it's 2016 MLS Cup. (Photo: Custom)

Good news, Tacoma soccer fans: The Tacoma Rainiers announced Saturday that the Seattle Sounders FC 2 are moving to Tacoma.

The Sounders FC 2, or S2, are a second tier club, majority owned by the Sounders, and play in the USL. They're the parent club's reserve team.

In a Facebook post accompanied by a video from the Audi Halftime Report on ESPN, the Rainiers revealed an agreement between the AAA baseball team and the MLS team had finally been reached to build a massive soccer-specific stadium in the city for the Sounders FC 2 team.

The Rainiers said "a lot of work" still lies ahead, but the team is "excited" to get started.

In the video, Sounders majority owner Adrian Hanauer said the team was "doubling down" in preparation for future accomplishments and investments in the team and soccer as a sport.

Hanauer also said soccer is one of the top five most popular sports in the country; with this growth in infrastructure, he hopes that number will change positively in a generation.

