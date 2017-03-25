Sounders draw with Club Necaxa 1-1

Scenes from 2015 MLS Semifinals: Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Nov. 1, 2015. (Photo: Anthony May / www.antmayphoto.com/)

SEATTLE, WA - The Sounders faced Mexico's Club Necaxa Saturday night and played to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly. Seattle scored the go ahead goal when Harry Shipp played the ball to Alvaro Fernandez Flaco hit a right-footed shot to the far post.



Necaxa equalized in the 90th minute when Alejando Diaz converted a Jesús Isijara cross past Sounders keeper Tyler Miller.

The Sounders return to MLS play on Friday night in Seattle against Atlanta United FC.

