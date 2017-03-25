KING
Sounders draw with Club Necaxa 1-1

KING 5 Sports , KING 12:05 AM. PDT March 26, 2017

SEATTLE, WA -  The Sounders faced Mexico's Club Necaxa Saturday night and played to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly.  Seattle scored the go ahead goal when Harry Shipp played the ball to Alvaro Fernandez  Flaco hit a right-footed shot to the far post.

Necaxa equalized in the 90th minute when Alejando Diaz converted a Jesús Isijara cross past Sounders keeper Tyler Miller.  

The Sounders return to MLS play on Friday night in Seattle against Atlanta United FC.

