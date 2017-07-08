Sounders draw German side Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 in international friendly

Seattle Sounders FC banner. (Photo: KING) (Photo: Custom)

Clint Dempsey scored a goal, putting the Seattle Sounder at a 1-1 draw in their international friendly against the German side Eintracht Frankfurt at CenturyLink Field Saturday afternoon.

Eintracht Frankfurt grabbed the lead just before the half-mark. Dempsey brought the team back in the 44th.

Neither side managed to score another goal, and the 1-1 score held through the final whistle.

