Sounders defender Roman Torres' red card rescinded

Photo by: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jennifer Buchanan, Jennifer Buchanan)

SEATTLE - Sounders defender Román Torres' red card from Sunday's match against the Galaxy has been rescinded by the Independent Panel. The Panel consists of one representative from the United States Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one representative from the Professional Referee Organization.



It has unanimously rescinded the one-game suspension and the fine for the red card issued to Torres for denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity.

Torres is now eligible to play in Seattle's next regular season match against FC Dallas on Saturday, September 16.

Since Seattle's appeal was successful, the team maintains two unsuccessful appeals for any future dismissals in the 2017 season.

