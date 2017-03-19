Sounders celebrates MLS Cup title with 3-1 win over Red Bulls

Jordan Morris drew a penalty to set up the first goal, scored on a header in the 66th minute to give Seattle the lead, and the Sounders celebrated last year's MLS Cup title with a 3-1 win over the New York Red Bulls on Sunday. (Photo: Custom)

SEATTLE - Jordan Morris drew a penalty to set up the first goal, scored on a header in the 66th minute to give Seattle the lead, and the Sounders celebrated last year's MLS Cup title with a 3-1 win over the New York Red Bulls on Sunday.



More than 45,000 turned out for Seattle's home opener and were rewarded by goals from Clint Dempsey on a penalty kick, Morris' finish off a beautiful buildup and Harry Shipp's redirected goal off Joevin Jones' shot in the 79th minute.



Morris drew the penalty that led to Dempsey's second goal of the season when he was tripped in the box in the 27th minute by Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles. Bradley Wright-Phillips pulled New York even in the 57th minute with a header off the inside of the far post, but Morris' first goal of the year proved to be the game-winner.

