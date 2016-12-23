Sounders acquire forward Will Bruin from Houston

Oct 23, 2016; Commerce City, CO, USA; Houston Dynamo defender Will Bruin (12) and Colorado Rapids midfielder Jared Watts (33) battle for the ball in the second half at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

SEATTLE (AP) - The MLS champion Seattle Sounders continued to restock for the 2017 season by acquiring forward Will Bruin from the Houston Dynamo on Friday in exchange for general and targeted allocation money.



The trade is the second deal Seattle has completed this week. The Sounders also traded for midfielder Harry Shipp from Montreal.



Bruin, 27, has spent his entire six-year MLS career with the Dynamo, where he recorded 50 goals and 20 assists. Bruin had double-digit goals in 2012 (12), 2014 (10) and 2015 (11). Bruin appeared in 31 MLS matches last season for the Dynamo, but was limited to four goals and three assists. Bruin had just one goal after the first month of the season.



Bruin is expected to fill the role of Nelson Valdez, who is unlikely to return after his contract option was not picked up.

