Shipp's first-half goal enough as Sounders beat RSL, 1-0

May 20, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Harry Shipp (19) celebrates his goal against the Real Salt Lake during the first half at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE (AP) - Harry Shipp scored on a hard shot that was deflected into the goal in the 42nd minute and the Seattle Sounders snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Real Salt Lake, 1-0 on Saturday.



The play that led to Shipp's second goal of the season started with a corner kick from the right wing side by Nicolas Lodeiro. His drive into the penalty area was headed right back out to him, and he again sent it toward the goal. Sounders defender Gustav Svensson headed the ball out to the top of the box.



Shipp gained control 16 yards in front and fired toward the right post. RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando dove in that direction, but the ball deflected off defender Reagan Dunk and into the far corner.



The Sounders (3-5-4, 13 points) had dominated the first half, with nearly 75 percent of the possession, but were kept off the board with four saves by Rimando. He denied Jordan Morris twice, Lodeiro once, and Svensson once.



Rimando also stopped a Clint Dempsey penalty kick in the 55th minute.



Salt Lake (3-8-2, 11 points) has lost four of its last five and has just one win in its last 12 road games.

© 2017 KING-TV