Real Madrid edges MLS All-Stars on penalties, 4-2

Aug 2, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Real Madrid defender Marcelo (12) reacts with MLS All-Star Team and Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei (24) after the 2017 MLS All Star Game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO (AP) - If Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane makes his team write essays about they spent their summer vacation, at least the ending will be a happy one.



After a 1-1 tie to end regulation, the visitors finally shook free from a determined MLS All-Star side, 4-2, in a penalty shootout Wednesday night when Marcelo's kick skidded low right and past diving goalkeeper Stefan Frei.



Real made all four of its tries in the round. Both Dom Dwyer and Giovani Do Santos, the first two shooters sent out by MLS, were stopped by Real goalkeeper Luca Zidane (the coach's son) and the crossbar, respectively.

