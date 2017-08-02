KING
Close
Weather Alert 52 weather alerts
Close

Real Madrid edges MLS All-Stars on penalties, 4-2

Associated Press , KING 8:58 PM. PDT August 02, 2017

CHICAGO (AP) - If Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane makes his team write essays about they spent their summer vacation, at least the ending will be a happy one.

After a 1-1 tie to end regulation, the visitors finally shook free from a determined MLS All-Star side, 4-2, in a penalty shootout Wednesday night when Marcelo's kick skidded low right and past diving goalkeeper Stefan Frei.

Real made all four of its tries in the round. Both Dom Dwyer and Giovani Do Santos, the first two shooters sent out by MLS, were stopped by Real goalkeeper Luca Zidane (the coach's son) and the crossbar, respectively.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories