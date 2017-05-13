Nikolic, Fire beat Sounders 4-1 to snap winless streak

Photo by: Mike Dinovo/USA Today Sports Images (Photo: White, Tony, Custom)

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) - Nemanja Nikolic scored two goals and the Chicago Fire beat the Seattle Sounders 4-1 on Saturday night to snap a three-game winless streak.



Nikolic has eight goals this season, tied with Houston's Erick Torres for most in MLS.



David Accam's goal in the 60th minute put Chicago (3-3-3) in the lead for good. Bastian Schweinsteiger tapped it to Michael de Leeuw, on the right side of the box, whose entry was trapped by Accam just outside the 6-yard box and fired into the back of the net to make it 2-1.



Nikolic converted from the spot in the 25th minute to open the scoring but, moments later, Seattle's Clint Dempsey blasted a left footer - from outside the box - into the top-right corner of the net to tie it.



Luis Solignac added a goal in the 73rd and Nikolic scored his second in the 76th minute to cap the scoring.



The Sounders (2-4-5) are winless in their last three matches and have just one win in their last seven.

