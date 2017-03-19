PHOTOS: Seattle Sounders opening day festivities

Around 40,000 fans were expected at the home opener for the Seattle Sounders FC. It's the first appearance in the season for the team, which is defending it's 2016 MLS Cup. (Photo: Custom)

After two weeks on the road, the MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders finally got to unveil their championship banner on Sunday when they host the New York Red Bulls.

The Sounders expected around 40,000 people to attend Sunday's match, the biggest home opener crowd in franchise history. It's the first appearance in the season for the team, which is defending it's 2016 MLS Cup.

Leading up to the match was the spirited "March to the Match," a Sounders fan tradition for nearly 12 years. About 90 minutes before kickoff, fans gathered in Occidental Park, then marched down Occidental Avenue to CenturyLink Field.

The Seattle Sounders' band Sound Wave fired up the songs and cheers outside CenturyLink Field.

