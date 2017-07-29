Frei, Sounders play Schmid, Galaxy to 0-0 draw

Jul 29, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles Galaxy players argue with referee Armando Villarreal (red shirt) during the first half at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

CARSON, Calif. (AP) - Stefan Frei had four saves for his seventh shutout of the season and the Seattle Sounders played Los Angeles to a 0-0 draw Saturday night in coach Sigi Schmid's return to the Galaxy.



Schmid was hired Thursday after the Galaxy (6-10-5) fired coach Curt Onalfo just 20 games into his first season.



Schmid coached Los Angeles from 1999-2004, winning the Supporters Shield and MLS Cup in 2002. He coached the Sounders from their MLS inception in 2009 until he and the club mutually parted way on July 26, 2016. Seattle went on to win the MLS Cup.



Brian Rowe had two saves; it was his second shutout of the season. He had nine clean sheets, third most in MLS, last season.



Seattle (8-7-7) had its three game win streak snapped, but is unbeaten in its last six.



Los Angeles played the final several minutes a man down after Jelle Van Damme was ejected following his second yellow card in the 86th minute. The Galaxy, winless in their last six, had lost five straight.

