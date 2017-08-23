Fredy Montero scores, Whitecaps tie Sounders 1-1

Photo by: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Anne-Marie Sorvin, Anne-Marie Sorvin)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) - Fredy Montero scored for third time in two games against his former team and the 10-man Vancouver Whitecaps salvaged a 1-1 tie with the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night.



Montero tied it in the 64th minute, moments after Whitecaps midfielder Tony Tchani was sent off for a second yellow card.



The Colombian striker took a feed from substitute Alphonso Davies and slotted it past Stefan Frei from close range for his 11th goal of the season. The 16-year-old Davies fought off a defender before finding the unmarked Montero.



On loan to Vancouver (10-9-5) from his club in China, Montero scored twice in the Whitecaps' 2-1 home victory over the Sounders in April. He played for Seattle from 2009 to 2012,



Nicolas Lodeiro scored for Seattle (11-7-8) on a penalty kick in the 19th minute. He sent goalkeeper David Ousted the wrong way after Sheanon Williams fouled Victor Rodriguez.

