Former Sounder Montero on loan to Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) - The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired Fredy Montero on loan from Tianjin Teda of the Chinese Super League.



Montero, who is on a one-year loan, previously played for Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders and is a three-time league All-Star. The 29-year-old striker is the Sounders' all-time leading scorer with 47 goals and 34 assists in 119 regular-season matches from 2009-12.



Montero had nine goals and three assists in 29 appearances with Tianjin Teda last year. He also played with the Colombian team Millonarios and Sporting Clube de Portugal.



The Whitecaps acquired Montero via the MLS allocation process. Vancouver secured the No. 1 spot in the league's allocation ranking in a deal with Minnesota United for $100,000 in general allocation money, $125,000 in targeted allocation money in 2018 and an international roster spot through this year.

