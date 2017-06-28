Earthquakes topple Sounders 2-1 in U.S. Open Cup

Jun 28, 2017; San Jose, CA, USA; Referee issues a red card against Seattle Sounders midfielder Francisco Narbon (77) during the first half of the game against the San Jose Earthquakes at Avaya Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Stan Szeto, Stan Szeto)

SAN JOSE, CA - The Round of 16 is as far as the Sounders will go in the U.S. Open Cup. They lost to the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 at Avaya Stadium Wednesday night.

Shea Salinas opened the scoring for San Jose in the 6th minute when a corner kick popped free. Salinas put it past Seattle keeper Tyler Miller for a 1-0 lead.

The Sounders job was made harder by the red card handed out to Francisco Narbon in the 35th minute for a scissor tackle leaving Seattle with a 10-man squad.

The Rave Green equalized early in the second half. Aaron Kovar nailed a free kick in the 48th minute to level the match at 1-1.

It stayed that way until the 84th minute when San Jose's Danny Hoesen scored the game winner.

The Sounders now return to MLS play with a game in Colorado against the Rapids on the Fourth of July.

