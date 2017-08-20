Dempsey's last-second PK lifts Sounders past Minnesota, 2-1

Aug 20, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Minnesota United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth (33) reacts after surrendering a penalty kick goal against the Seattle Sounders FC during the second half. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE (AP) - Clint Dempsey converted a penalty kick in the final seconds of stoppage time on Sunday night, lifting the Seattle Sounders to a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United.



A corner kick by Seattle's Joevin Jones floated into the penalty area, and Minnesota's Jermaine Taylor was called for a hand ball in a scrum of players battling for possession. Dempsey stepped up and drilled his kick to the right side past Loons goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth in the fourth minute of stoppage.

Front Row access. Check out Clint Dempsey's game-winning goal.#SEAvMIN pic.twitter.com/7bTQEaLKIi — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) August 21, 2017



Dempsey's goal was his 11th of the year.



Referee Ismail Elfath blew the final whistle as soon as Minnesota kicked off.



Chad Marshall also scored for the Sounders (11-7-7), who tied a club record by extending their unbeaten streak to nine games (6-0-3). The team had an identical 6-0-3 mark from May 28-July 16, 2011.

Chad Marshall's first goal of the 2017 season. #SEAvMIN pic.twitter.com/DKBTByczi7 — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) August 21, 2017



Seattle was forced to rally after its club-record shutout streak ended at 421 minutes on a goal by Minnesota's Ethan Finlay in the 21st minute.



The Loons (6-14-4, 22 points) are still looking for their first road win of the season. They are 0-8-2 away from Minneapolis.

