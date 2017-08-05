Dempsey scores 2 goals, Sounders beat Minnesota United 4-0

Aug 5, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Seattle Sounders midfielder Clint Dempsey (2) celebrates his goal in the second half against the Minnesota United at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Rempel, Brad Rempel)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Clint Dempsey had two goals and one assists to help the Seattle Sounders beat Minnesota United 4-0 on Saturday night in the first meeting between the teams.



Seattle (9-7-7) is unbeaten in its last seven games, including three consecutive shutouts, with its last loss coming on June 17 against New York City FC. The Sounders have back-to-back road clean sheets after posting just two since the beginning of last season before a 0-0 draw at Los Angeles on July 29.



Will Bruin rolled in a left-footer to open the scoring in the ninth minute. He tapped it to Dempsey who, as four defenders converged, found Bruin at the top-left of the 6-yard box for the finish. Dempsey's header from point-blank range made it 2-0 in the 18th, Jordan Morris put away a long feed from Nicolas Lodeiro in the 71st and Dempsey capped the scoring in the 73rd minute, faking left before beating a defender to the right a blasting a shot from near the spot into the net.



Stefan Frei had four saves for his eighth shutout of the season.



Minnesota (6-13-4) has just one win in its last seven matches.

