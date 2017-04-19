Serena Williams announces pregnancy on Snapchat

Serena Williams (USA) with her trophy after her match against Angelique Kerber (GER) at the trophy presentation on day 13 of the 2016 Championships Wimbledon. Photo: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Custom)

Tennis queen Serena Williams took to social media on Wednesday morning to announce her pregnancy on Snapchat. Rocking a yellow bathing suit with a baby bump, she captioned the photo "20 weeks."

Although the avid Snapchat user later took down the image, Williams has confirmed to NBC News that she is expecting a baby this fall.

Williams is one of the greatest tennis players of all time, being ranked world No. 1 in singles on seven occasions, from 2002 to 2017, by the Women's Tennis Association. She holds 39 major titles, the most amongst active players. Her most recent title, winning the Australian Open for an Open Era record seventh time, came on January 28, 2017.

Given that since Williams has indeed been pregnant for 20 weeks, this means she won her most recent title at the Australian Open this January while she was pregnant.

Serena is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The couple announced their engagement on December 29, 2016. The 35-year-old tennis star posted the engagement on Reddit with a sweet poem and cartoon.

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry 🙈 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

© 2017 KING-TV