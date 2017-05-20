Sebastien Bourdais crashes at Indy, taken off on backboard

May 19, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Verizon IndyCar Series driver Sebastien Bourdais drives across the yard of bricks during practice for the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Brian Spurlock)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Sebastien Bourdais was taken to a hospital Saturday after slamming head-on into the SAFER barrier during Indianapolis 500 qualifying.



Safety team members spent about 10 minutes getting the Frenchman out of the car before placing him on a backboard. He was awake, alert and was taken to Indiana University Methodist Hospital for further observation.

Wow I can only hope but pray that Sebastien Bourdais is okay after this terrifying crash. pic.twitter.com/XD3H2mVinh — RPM Report (@RPMReport) May 20, 2017



The Dale Coyne Racing driver had just completed two laps over 231 mph - the fastest laps of the day - when his car wiggled coming through the second turn. The car slid up the track, into the wall and flipped over before coming to a stop down the backstretch.



Bourdais won the season-opening race at St. Petersburg, Florida.

