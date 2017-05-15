Seattle Thunderbirds win first WHL championship

The Seattle Thunderbirds celebrate during Game 3 of the WHL Championship. vs. the Regina Pats. The Thunderbirds would win the series in six games. Photo: Jil Hendershot. (Photo: Jil Hendershot, mssyrae.smugmug.com)

REGINA, SK — The Seattle Thunderbirds beat Regina 4-3 in overtime in Game 6 to win the Western Hockey League Championship. Alexander True scored the game-winning goal at 12:36 of overtime. The Championship is the first in team history.

The T-Birds came back from a two-goal deficit with less than six minutes to go to force overtime.



Ryan Gropp fired past Pats' goalie Tyler Brown at 14:38 of the third period to cut the lead to one goal. Keegan Kolesar then scored from the right circle on the power-play at 17:06 of the third to tie the game.

Carl Stankowski’s playoff record is 16-4 after making 28 saves in Game 6.

Mathew Barzal was named the Most Valuable Player of the playoffs. Barzal had seven goals and 18 assists in 16 postseason games.

Next up for the Thunderbirds is the Memorial Cup, which will pit Seattle against the Ontario Hockey League champion Erie (Pennsylvania) Otters, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Champion Saint John (New Brunswick) Sea Dogs, and the host team, the Windsor (Ontairio) Spitfires.

