11 Sonics legends appear on All-Oklahoma City team in NBA 2K18

Travis Pittman , KING 8:51 AM. PDT August 25, 2017

Eleven Seattle SuperSonics legends are featured as part of the all-time rosters feature on the new NBA 2K18 video game. But Sonics fans are vexed because the names like Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp, Jack Sikma, and Tom Chambers are listed as members of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After nearly a decade of wound-healing following the Sonics' sudden departure to Oklahoma, this new development puts a fresh dash of salt into it.

Other former Sonics' names appearing on the "All-Time OKC team" are Ray Allen, Spencer Haywood, Dennis Johnson, Dale Ellis, Xavier McDaniel, Lenny Wilkens, and Detlef Schrempf.

Also listed are former Thunder players Serge Ibaka and James Harden.

There are two names listed who were Sonics then became members of the Thunder. One is Kevin Durant, who played his rookie year in Seattle before the move in 2008. The other is Russell Westbrook, who was drafted by the Sonics six days before the move was announced.
 

