Seattle announces plans to request KeyArena proposals

KeyArena at Seattle Center.

SEATTLE – The City of Seattle has a date with KeyArena.

Councilmember Debora Juarez announced Monday during a morning briefing that the City will send out a Request for Proposals, or RFP, on KeyArena on Wednesday, January 11. It will have a firm request for bids by April 12.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has signaled his desire to explore renovation ideas for the spot at Seattle Center. At least two groups, AEG and the Oak View Group, led by former AEG head Tim Leiweke, are expected to bid.

Chris Hansen's SODO Arena group has offered to build it's nearly 4-year-long project privately, if the City grants a conditional street vacation.

Murray has indicated that is unlikely to happen until the City knows what kind of proposals are submitted for KeyArena.

Copyright 2016 KING