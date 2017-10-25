Seahawks, veteran defensive end Dwight Freeney agree on deal

Oct 23, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney (93) in action against the San Diego Chargers in the second quarter at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks will be adding veteran pass rusher Dwight Freeney after the defensive end agreed to terms following a workout for the team on Tuesday.

The team’s official public relations account confirmed the signing. Freeney also took to Twitter in a post to announce he’d be joining the Seahawks but did not divulge any contract details.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson welcomed the “Sack King” to the squad in a post on social media.

Excited to have my homie @DwightFreeney join the squad! #SackKing — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 25, 2017

Freeney, 37, was selected by the Indianapolis Colts as the 111th overall pick in 2002. He’s played for the San Diego Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons over the last four years after 11 years with the Colts.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in 2016, playing in 15 regular-season games and three postseason games. He finished with three sacks, four tackles and 10 quarterback hits through 15 games.

Freeney started two of Atlanta’s three postseason games, registering a sack, a tackle for loss and three quarterback hits.

The Seahawks had an open spot on their roster after placing defensive end Cliff Avril on injured reserve Friday.

Freeney will add depth to Seattle’s elite defensive line while Avril remains on injured reserve until Week 15 and Michael Bennett continues to deal with his plantar fascia foot injury.

