Seahawks training camp public viewing information released

Jul 25, 2014; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) signs autographs following training camp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

Seattle Seahawks fans will be able to see 11 of the team's training camp practices this year, the Seahawks announced Monday.

The open practices will be between July 30 and August 16.

Fans who want to attend must register on the team's website starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. Expect all of them to sell out fast as they have in recent years. Registration will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and fans 15 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Season ticket holders and Blue Pride members will get an exclusive online pre-registration opportunity. Those fans will be contacted by email.

While the practices are free, fans will have to pay $9 per person for a shuttle from The Landing in Renton to the VMAC. There will be no parking available for fans at the VMAC.

The Seahawks will also enforce the NFL's Clear Bag Policy at training camp for the first time this year.

- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches

- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)

- Small clutch bags, that do not exceed 4.5 inches x 6.5 inches, with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into Seahawks Training Camp along with one of the clear bag options.

- Seat cushions and lawn chairs with minimal pockets and zipped compartments. Chairs that fold up and are carried in bags will be permitted, however the bag will be subject to search.

- NOTE: An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at Bag Check.

