Seahawks to work out Colin Kaepernick Wednesday, according to report

Sep 1, 2016; San Diego, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly talks to quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) during the second quarter against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to work out quarterback Colin Kaepernick Wednesday as a possible backup for Russell Wilson, NFL.com reports. It's reportedly the first workout Kaepernick is getting from any team this season.

Head coach Pete Carroll said last week that veterans such as Kaepernick and Robert Grifin III are among the quarterbacks the team is looking at as they seek veteran help. Trevone Boykin, entering his second year, is the current backup.

There have been allegations that Kaepernick has been "blackballed" by some NFL teams because of his protests last season in which he kneeled during the playing of the national anthem. Kaepernick cited racial and social injustice as his motivation. But it led to backlash nationwide with some fans vowing to stop watching NFL games.

Kaepernick has said he will resume standing for the anthem this season.

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant sent a letter to Carroll and Seahawks owner Paul Allen last Friday urging them to sign Kaepernick.

"In Seattle, we know our communities will only benefit from his activism as well as his talents on the field," Sawant wrote.







