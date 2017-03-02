Seahawks Thomas back 'to prove I'm the best'

Dec 21, 2014; Glendale, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas (29) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Seahawks defeated the Cardinals 35-6. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports)

After a broken leg cut short his 2016 season, Seattle Seahawks all-pro safety Earl Thomas pondered retirement on Twitter.

It appears time has healed his leg and any misgivings about continuing his career.

"I'm coming back to prove I'm the best," Thomas told ESPN's Ed Werder on Thursday. "I'm coming back to help my team win a championship."

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday at the scouting combine that Thomas is "doing very well."

Last season was the first time Thomas had missed any games during his seven-year career. His absence coincided with Seattle's failure to allow the fewest points in the NFL for the first time in 2011.

