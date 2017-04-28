Seahawks select Michigan State DL Malik McDowell in 2nd round

Oct 29, 2016; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Malik McDowell (4) gestures to the sidelines during the first half of a game against the Michigan Wolverines. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mike Carter, Mike Carter)

The Seahawks finally make a pick in the draft and select Michigan State defensive tackle Malik McDowell in the second round, 35th overall.

McDowell has the physical tools. He's 6'6" and 295 pounds. But his motor has been questioned. According to NFL.com, one NFC North area scout says that McDowell "has a chance to be a dominant player in our league. I mean dominant. It hasn't turned on for him all the way yet but if it does, he could be like Mario Williams. He's just a little lazy and I worry about whether he is going to be a self-starter."

On ESPN tonight, Mel Kiper Jr says that he's a Top-10 talent, but a classic underachiever.

But that's the kind of guy who Seahawks coach Pete Carroll likes to work with and get the most out of him. Carroll's "always compete" environment should help him tap into that potential.

The Seahawks started the day with the 34th overall pick. But they traded down a spot with Jacksonville and picked up a sixth-rounder in the process. Jacksonville selected OT Cam Robinson out of Alabama with the 34th overall pick.

© 2017 KING-TV