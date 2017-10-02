Seahawks RB Chris Carson has leg fracture and likely high ankle sprain

Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks is taken away on a cart after an injury in the fourth quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at CenturyLink Field on October 1, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) (Photo: Otto Greule Jr, 2017 Getty Images)

A solid second half win against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday couldn’t erase the moment Seattle Seahawks star running back Chris Carson was carted off the field with an air cast on his leg.

Carson, the Seahawks lead back, left the game during the fourth quarter after he landed awkwardly on what appeared to be his left leg. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the 23-year-old “hurt his ankle significantly,” following the 46-18 win over the Colts, but was hesitant to reveal more information based on the initial tests.

Carroll went on 710 ESPN Seattle’s “The Pete Carroll Show” to provide an update on Carson’s injury and said that last night’s x-rays revealed Carson suffered a fracture just below the knee.

“Last night when they did the initial x-rays, his ankle was fine,” Carroll told hosts, Brock Huard and Mike Salk. “And they didn’t see anything cracked there. But he’s got a fracture that’s way up just below his knee. It’s not a displaced one and all that. But because of the torque, the way it happened, it was not in the area they were focusing on. And so I told the team he didn’t have a broken leg and everybody was excited about that for him. But he does.”

Carroll added: “It was not in his ankle. It was up in his upper leg. So, we’ll see what that means. We don’t know. So he likely has a legit high ankle sprain, which is as bad as a break sometimes if it’s a really bad one.”

Carroll did not elaborate on how much time the seventh-round rookie would miss but said Carson was still undergoing MRI’s to determine the extent of his injuries.

With the first-year back likely out for some time, Carroll said to expect Thomas Rawls, who was a healthy scratch on Sunday, to take on an increased load.

