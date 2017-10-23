Seahawks open Week 8 as 6-point favorites against Texans

Photo by: Al Bello/Getty Images (Photo: Al Bello, 2017 Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks played an excellent half of football in New Jersey against the Giants on Sunday, after trailing 7-3 at halftime. The Seahawks scored 21 points, fueled by three Russell Wilson touchdowns, to win in dominant fashion, 24-7.

That score was good enough to cover the opening line of -8 let along the closing line -3.5. We mentioned last week that over/unders of less then 40 points were rare, but in this case warranted. The 34 points scored was good enough to win you the under, if you were bold enough to bet it.

This week the Houston Texans come to Seattle. The Seahawks opened at a 6-point favorite and, much like last week, quickly moved to a 5.5-point favorite in the first 18 hours.

The Texans have looked like an elite offense after Deshaun Watson took the helm from Tom Savage only halfway through the season. Riding extra rest and playing a team that has had its fair shares of ups and downs early in the season, it’s no surprise the line is moving in the Texans favor.

Unlike last week, don’t expect the line to continue to move that way, in fact, the line should end up between the five and six mark with a lot of back and forth through the week. CenturyLink Field is one of the hardest places to play in the NFL and a rookie quarterback playing the stout Seahawks defense will persuade bettors when the line gets below six.

The over/under this week opened at 42.5 and quickly moved to 45.5. The Texans are a high-powered offense and the Seahawks just showed us a 21 point roadshow in the second half Sunday, which is why the over/under is moving so rapidly. Just like it is hard to bet the under at 38 points, it’s hard to bet the over at 48.5 in any NFL game, especially when the Seahawks defense is involved.

Seahawks-Texans kicks off at 1:05 p.m. PT in Seattle.

