Seahawks open as underdog vs. Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) against Jacksonville Jaguars free safety Tashaun Gipson (39) during the second half of a football game at EverBank Field. Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

The Titans Sunday will host the Seattle Seahawks for the first time since 2005. The teams have gone in drastically different directions since then. The Seahawks have been in three Super Bowls. The Titans have been in two playoff games. Despite their vastly different arcs to this point, the Titans actually opened as 2.5-point favorites over the Seahawks according to FootballLocks.com.

This line would probably be much different if the game was either in Week 1, or in Seattle.The Seahawks have not looked good this season after a road game against the Packers and a home game against the 49ers. Seattle’s defense has been fine, but their offense is abysmal. They’ve scored one touchdown in two games.

Hear from Warren Moon in The 5th Quarter Podcast

On the other side, the Titans Sunday looked like a team set to win 10-plus games.Their offense dominated in every facet, and their defense imposed its will on a feeble Jaguars offense.

The two teams appear to be going in opposite directions at this point. The Seahawks are trying to find their footing as the slowly slide down the side of the NFL mountaintop. Meanwhile, the Titans round a way to begin their ascension. Tennessee is probably the better team, and they’re at home. That’s worth an easy 2.5 or three points.

An important trend to watch in this game is Seattle’s struggles on the road in September. Since 2010 when Pete Carroll took over, Seattle is just 2-10 on the road in the first month of the season. We’ll see if that history is enough to shift this line in the Titans favor as game day draws closer.

© 2017 KING-TV