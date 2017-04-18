Seahawks let tackle Garry Gilliam go to 49ers

Seattle Seahawks tackle Garry Gilliam blocks San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks (55) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 25-23. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada)

The Seahawks are letting go of former starting tackle Garry Gilliam. The team is not matching an offer sheet from the San Francisco 49ers, according to multiple reports, which means Gilliam will be heading to the Bay Area,

The restricted free agent was reportedly offered a one-year, $2.2 million deal with the 49ers.

Seattle reportedly will receive no compensation for Gilliam, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

