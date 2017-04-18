Seahawks let tackle Garry Gilliam go to 49ers

The Seahawks are letting go of former starting tackle Garry Gilliam. The team is not matching an offer sheet from the San Francisco 49ers, according to multiple reports, which means Gilliam will be heading to the Bay Area,
The restricted free agent was reportedly offered a one-year, $2.2 million deal with the 49ers.
Seattle reportedly will receive no compensation for Gilliam, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs