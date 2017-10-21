Seahawks CB Jeremy Lane won't play against Giants in Week 7

January 1, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane (20) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada)

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane will miss his second-straight game this season after sitting out Week 5 with a groin injury.

The Seahawks official public relations account announced Lane was downgraded to “out” on Saturday ahead of Seattle’s matchup against the New York Giants in Week 7. Lane suffered a groin pull in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts and sat out against the Los Angeles Rams the following week. The 27-year-old cornerback continued to mend during Seattle’s bye week and returned to practice as a full participant on Wednesday. But it appears Lane’s groin is sore enough to keep him out another game.

“He got back on the practice field for the first time in a couple of weeks, and it’s good to see him out there,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Thursday. “We have to assess how that work affected him, but I thought that was great. It was great to get him back out.”

Like Week 5, rookie Shaquill Griffin is expected to start at cornerback across from Richard Sherman, while third-year player Justin Coleman will come in during nickel situations.

While losing Lane is a tough blow to the Seattle defense, the Giants have several key injuries as well with wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris all out for the season.

