Seahawks beat Chiefs 26-13 in preseason

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Allen Bailey (97) during a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field.

Kansas City may be looking for a starting running back after Spencer Ware injured his right knee in the Chiefs' 26-13 preseason loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Friday night.

Russell Wilson was again brilliant for Seattle, throwing for 200 yards and a touchdown, but his performance was secondary to the injury suffered by Ware and the impact it could have for the Chiefs.

Ware remained on the turf after making a 6-yard reception on a pass from Alex Smith in the first quarter. Ware appeared to take an awkward step with his right leg during the play, and he was taken off the field on a cart.

It was the second straight week a starter in Seattle was taken off the field with a knee injury. The Seahawks lost starting left tackle George Fant for the season last week due because of a torn ACL in his right knee.

Ware's injury was part of a lackluster effort form Kansas City's offense. The Chiefs had just 102 total yards in the first half against Seattle's starters and Kansas City's only touchdown came on a 95-yard kickoff return from De'Anthony Thomas.

Wilson's stellar preseason continued, playing the entire first half and one drive of the second half. He threw a 2-yard touchdown to Tre Madden and led Seattle on four scoring drives, including three field goals by Blair Walsh. In parts of three preseason games, Wilson is 29 of 41 for 447 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

