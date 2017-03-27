Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin arrested in Dallas

Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin's mugshot after his arrest in Dallas. Photo: Dallas Police (Photo: Custom)

DALLAS - Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested in Dallas after the car he was riding in crashed into a bar overnight Sunday.

Records show Boykin, 23, was arrested for public intoxication and possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Dallas County jail early Monday morning.

Dallas Police Department says eight people were injured just after 2 a.m. when the vehicle struck The Sidebar club in the Uptown neighborhood of Dallas. The impact of the crash caused bottles of alcohol and a large cooler to fall on a bartender inside, police said.

Seven people were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 25-year-old Shabrika Bailey. She has been charged with two felony counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

Sidebar was apparently hosting a weekly "guest list only" party Sunday night, according to posts found on social media.

Boykin is currently the backup quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. He appeared in six games for the NFC West Champion Seahawks last season, completing 13 of 18 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.

