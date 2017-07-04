Sagan disqualified, Cavendish withdraws after Tour crash

VITTEL, FRANCE - JULY 04: Peter Sagan riding for Bora-Hansgrohe and Mark Cavendish riding for Team Dimension Data are involved in a crash near the finish line during stage four of the 2017 Le Tour de France. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

VITTEL, France (AP) - Mark Cavendish has been forced out of the Tour de France after suffering injuries in a serious crash caused by world champion Peter Sagan, who was disqualified.



Cavendish's Team Dimension Data issued a one-line statement on its Twitter feed, hours after Tuesday's crash in a chaotic sprint finish to Stage 4, saying "Unfortunately, MarkCavendish has been forced to withdraw from #TDF2017."

.@arnaudemare s'impose après une chute de Cavendish / @arnaudemare wins the stage, Cavendish crashed #TDF2017 @vittel pic.twitter.com/93HGr6XETq — Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 4, 2017



The British rider sustained hand and shoulder injuries in the crash, and was taken to a hospital for checks. At the time, he said he was "not optimistic" about his prospects.



About 50 meters (yards) from the end of the stage, Sagan elbowed Cavendish, who was squeezed against the barriers to his right, out of the way.



Cavendish slammed into the barriers and two other riders plowed over the British sprint specialist, a winner of 30 Tour stages.

