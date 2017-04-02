Ryu wins ANA Inspiration in playoff after Thompson's penalty

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA - APRIL 02: Lexi Thompson (L) walks off, as So Yeon Ryu of the Republic of Korea celebrates with her caddie after Ryu defeated Thompson in a playoff at the ANA Inspiration on April 2, 2017. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images) (Photo: Jeff Gross, 2017 Getty Images)

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) - So Yeon Ryu won the ANA Inspiration on Sunday in a one-hole playoff with Lexi Thompson, who was given a four-stroke penalty late in the final round for an incorrect ball placement a day earlier.



Ryu birdied the 18th hole in the playoff to win her second major title, but her celebration was muted because of the bizarre circumstances on the Dinah Shore Course.



The 22-year-old Thompson had a three-shot lead and appeared to be cruising to her second major victory when LPGA Tour rules officials informed her of the penalty with six holes to play.



An email from a television viewer during Sunday's final round alerted officials to the violation committed Saturday, and the LPGA Tour confirmed it with video review.



Thompson battled back to force the playoff.

© 2017 KING-TV