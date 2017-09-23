KING
Richard Sherman, other Seahawks respond to Trump's rants against NFL player protests

Liza Javier and Associated Press , KING 12:33 PM. PDT September 23, 2017

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman says President Donald Trump's comments about players who kneel during the national anthem are "divisive" and "unacceptable."
   
Trump said during a speech Friday night that NFL owners should fire players who kneel during "The Star-Spangled Banner." And he suggested that fans show their disapproval of the demonstrations by walking out of the stadium in protest.

The president's comments prompted reaction by NFL players, and by Saturday morning, many of them, including Sherman, expressed their condemnation on Twitter.

"The behavior of the President is unacceptable and needs to be addressed. If you do not Condemn this divisive Rhetoric you are Condoning it!!" Sherman tweeted.

Many of his Seahawks teammates, including Bobby Wagner and Germain Ifedi, retweeted him. Cliff Avril also responded, adding, "Wow! Is this what we've come to? The "leader" of this country continues to try to divide us and now wants to divide one of the few thing that any and everyone can come together and enjoy no matter ethnic group you are. "

 

Other NFL players around the league also took to social media to respond:

The Seahawks' most visible protestor this season has been Michael Bennett, who has said he'll remain seated for the national anthem all season to protest discrimination and injustice in America and to advocate for the rights of African-Americans, women and other minority groups.

"I think the ultimate goal is to not have people judged on the color of their skin and not have racism, not to have discrimination," Bennett has said.
  
The head of the players union also weighed in. DeMaurice Smith says demonstrations are "protected speech" and no one should have to "choose a job that forces them to surrender their rights."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump's comments, saying in a statement, “divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all our players.”

