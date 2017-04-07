Richard Sherman in photos

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Livestream 4
-
Seattle mayor sued for alleged sexual assault
-
First Alert Weather
-
President Trump speaks about attack on Syrian air base
-
Likely next steps in sexual abuse lawsuit against Mayor Murray
-
Homeless camp allows drugs and alcohol
-
Tiny homes open
-
Travel guru Rick Steves donates housing complex
-
New UW course tackles fake news
-
Distracted driver who killed construction flagger to be sentenced
More Stories
-
60 mph wind gusts for Washington coast, 40 mph…Apr. 6, 2017, 2:12 p.m.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Western Washington wind stormApr. 7, 2017, 11:47 a.m.
-
Seattle Mayor Murray sued for alleged sexual assault…Apr. 6, 2017, 3:40 p.m.