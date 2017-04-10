Report: Lynch interested in Patriots, if Raiders fall through

Sep 13, 2015; St. Louis, MO, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) walks off the field after the first half against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

It's becoming more and more apparent, Marshawn Lynch wants to come back and play in the NFL, even if the Oakland deal falls through.

The Boston Herald reports that Beast Mode could be interested in playing for New England.

Marshawn Lynch update: He has privately expressed interest in playing for Patriots if talks break off with Raiders. Keep an eye on that. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 10, 2017

Of course, there may be conditions added to his contract, due to his attitude.

Talked to source inside Pats org. Tells me Marshawn Lynch would have to be "much less of a pain in the ass" than he was in Seattle (1/2) — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 10, 2017

(2/2) Source also notes Pats kick the tires on a lot of different players/deals. "No stone unturned." Wouldn't confirm nor deny interest. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 10, 2017

Lynch has a history of being a little difficult in Seattle. He wore Kam Chancellor's jersey at practice when Kam was holding out. Lynch, himself, held out on the Seahawks back in 2014.

Plus, the Seahawks thought he was heading to Minnesota with the team for a playoff game, but at the last minute, he bailed. To be fair, he was coming back from an injury, at the time.

And not to mention his unwillingness to talk with the media. From his "I'm just here so I won't get fined" to his "yeah" interview, Lynch started his own kind of boycott with the media.

But if Lynch is open to the Patriots, it may because of his contract demands won't be met by the Raiders. The soon-to-be 31-year-old is due $9 million on his current contract, if he's not cut. That's definitely not the going rate for a running back in the NFL.

A much younger Eddie Lacy received $4.25 million from the Hawks, plus incentives. Former Raiders running back Latavius Murray got a 3-year deal worth $15 million, but only $3.4 million guaranteed.

So the market may not be where Beast Mode wants it. Same goes for another former Pro Bowl free agent, Adrian Peterson.

If Lynch truly wants to make a comeback, it will be interesting to see what kind of a discount a team will get for the enigma known as Beast Mode.

© 2017 KING-TV