Report: Coyotes visit Seattle and Portland arenas

KeyArena at Seattle Center.

The Coyotes are reportedly touring arenas in the Northwest. According to the Glendale Star, a representative of the team visited Seattle's KeyArena and Portland's Moda Center recently.

The newspaper received acknowledgment from the Key:

A spokesperson for Key Arena said, “(the city) recently had a tour for potential developers and potential ownership groups and there was a representative from the (Coyotes) that was part of that.”

But Coyotes Executive Vice President of Communications Rich Nairn denied the rumors, calling them "false".

The team needs to figure out a solution for an arena after Arizona State University stated they wouldn't be a part of the Coyotes' plan for a new building.

Last week, an Arizona state senator proposed a development plan that would housed an arena for Arizona State and the Coyotes.

WIthout the ASU plan, the Coyotes need a new option. Plus, on top of that, Coyotes President and CEO Anthony LeBlanc claims the city of Glendale still owes him $150 million for the arena deal that kept the team in Glenadale.

All this comes on the heels of today's news that Chris Hansen's group re-filed a petition to vacate Occidental Street. The move would allow the group to be 'shovel-ready', if Hansen were able to acquire an NBA team or potentially an NHL team.

