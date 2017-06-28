Reign dim the Red Stars 2-1 in NWSL play

Seattle Reign logo (Photo: Seattle Reign)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Reign FC (4-2-5, 17 pts) beat the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 on Wednesday night at Seattle's Memorial Stadium.

Chicago struck first in the 41st minute when Julie Ertz sent the ball to the back post where midfielder Alyssa Mautz redirected it for the Red Star's lone goal.

Seattle equalized in the 58th minute when Megan Rapinoe nailed her first penalty kick of the match.

Rapinoe scored the game-winning goal on her second PK in the 84th minute. She earned the shot after being fouled by defender Casey Short.

The Reign now has 17 points, good for fourth place in the NWSL standings.

