Regina beats the T-Birds 3-2, take 2-1 series lead

KENT - Regina beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 3-2 Tuesday night at ShoWare Center in Game 3 of the WHL Championship. The Pats lead the series 2-1.



Regina took a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal by Connor Hobbs at 6:04 of the first period.



The T-Birds tied it 1-1 at 7:18 of the first on power-play goal from Alexander True. Mathew Barzal controlled the puck in the right corner, then hit True in the crease. True beat Regina goalie Tyler Brown for his 10th goal of the playoffs.

The Pats took a 2-1 lead at 12:27 of the first on a power-play goal from Chase Harrison. Seattle came right back and tied the game 2-2 at 14:48 on a goal from Sami Moilanen.

Regina took the lead for the final time at 4:49 of the second period on a Robbie Holmes' goal.



T-Birds' goalie Carl Stankowski finished with 25 saves and his playoff record is now 13-4.

Game 4 is Wednesday night in Kent.

