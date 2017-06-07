Rascal Flatts performing national anthem during NBA Finals Game 3 in Cleveland

Singer Gary LeVox (R), Joe Don Rooney (L) and Jay DeMarcus (C) of Rascal Flatts perform onstage during the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival, A Music Experience by AT&T at The Frank Erwin Center on May 6, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - If hearing Rascal Flatts perform the national anthem is your wish, you'll like the sound of this.

The group is scheduled to sing the national anthem prior to Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland Wednesday.

The Ohio natives are no stranger to Cleveland, where the group is also expected to open a restaurant on the East Bank of the Flats.

Golden State enters Game 3 with a 2-0 series. Tip-off is 9 p.m.

© 2017 WKYC-TV