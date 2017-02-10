Prep Zone: The power of Metro League hoops

SEATTLE - When it comes to high school boys basketball, it's tough to top the level of play in Seattle's Metro League.

"Metro League, honestly, I would put up against any league in the country and I would say we would hold our own against any league in the country, no question about it," said Garfield coach Ed Haskins.

Haskins has led Garfield to two state titles in the past three years, but this season the Bulldogs are not even the best team in their league. That honor usually belongs to Rainier Beach, a team that's won four state titles in five years. But, even the Vikes sit below the top spot. Right now the King of the Metro, is also the number one team in the country, Nathan Hale.

"I'm enjoying it as a coach, it's competitive, there are good coaches in this league and we have to be ready to meet the challenge because they all are different and they are all really good in their own ways," said Nathan Hale coach Brandon Roy.

"From the top team to the bottom were pretty strong in basketball this year and were very excited about that," said Metro League president Eric McCurdy.

He gives credit to past Metro stars for raising the bar in the city.

"Seattle has put more people in the NBA over the past 10 years more than any other city," said McCurdy. "The talent has always been thick here."

Roy adds, "It's been a great league, I knew coming in , if we want to be a championship level team, and be one of the better teams in the Metro League, then we will give ourselves a shot at it."

The Metro has over a half-dozen players headed to Division One next year. Garfield's Jaylen Nowell will play for the Huskies.

"I love playing against these dudes, very challenging every night, a lot of talent on the floor, I just love it," said Nowell.

University of Washington head coach Lorenzo Romar has recruited players across the globe and he says it is hard to top the talent level in the Metro League.

"High high level, I think it's been shown there are a couple teams that can compete with anyone in the country in that league," said Romar.

And while the league stars are applauded for their big jams, it's what they do in the classroom that's moving them on to the next level.

"The academic piece is key, I think less than one percent overall graduate and go pro, so we are just trying to make sure the kids graduate," said McCurdy.

Haskins adds, "At Garfield we are top 150 school in the nation academically, so we are second to none in academics, our academics are no joke."

"You can't go to college if you don't handle your business in school at this level, so it's important that they understand, because they are young kids and they don't quite know what is best for them at this age and I think it is good for them that we force some of that on these kids," said Roy. "Because I know it happened with me and I'm happy someone was there to make sure I was getting on the basketball side and the academic side because it gives you opportunities after basketball."

Good advice from an NBA player forced to retire from injuries much earlier than planned.



