Pete Carroll says Seahawks players were right about RB J.D. McKissic

Seattle Seahawks running back J.D. McKissic (21) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field. (Photo: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

Seattle Seahawks running back J.D. McKissic was a surprising star of the night in Seattle’s 46-18 win over the Colts on Sunday.

McKissic, who was activated while C.J. Prosise remained out with an ankle injury, sparked the Seahawks offense in the second half. He finished the game with two touchdowns and 65 combined rushing and receiving yards.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said several players had urged him to play McKissic ahead of Sunday’s breakout performance.

“He has been spectacular in practice,” Carroll said on 710 ESPN Seattle’s “The Pete Carroll Show.””He really has. I catch so much grief from Sherman from Doug and those guys, you know. They can’t wait to give me the needle on this one. Boy, we’ve loved his play.”

Carroll continued: “He’s so consistently on in practice. He works so hard at everything he does. He’s full speed every step of the way and he plays that way, and that’s why our guys love him so much.”

One of McKissic’s biggest advocates is wide receiver Doug Baldwin, who said he’s been pushing for Carroll to play McKissic for weeks.

“I think he’s a ballplayer,” Baldwin said. “That’s what he does. He plays football and he’s phenomenal at it obviously. We were excited for his success. I wasn’t surprised at all.”

Russell Wilson was also clearly impressed by McKissic’s performance following the win.

“Well, he’s a baller,” Wilson said on Sunday. “He can really run the ball really well and he can do some special things. He was able to make some key plays there at the end and just do some special things. Honestly, like I always say to you guys – it’s no surprise. He puts the hard work in. When you put the hard work in, and you trust that and have that belief. We all believe in what he can do and like I said, the offensive line did a great job of giving him those running lanes, and when he trusted it he hit and got north and made some sweet plays.”

McKissic, an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State, first signed with Atlanta in 2016. He was promoted to the Falcons’ active roster for three days before being waived last December. The Seahawks claimed McKissic off waivers last season.

Sunday was McKissic’s first time being activated for Seattle. But with lead running back Chris Carson potentially out for a significant time with a leg fracture and high ankle sprain, McKissic could see more playing time in the near future.

