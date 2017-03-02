Pete Carroll discusses competition for running back

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Handcuffed child
-
Sound Transit district splits some properties
-
Whidbey Animal Abuse
-
Bertha veers off course by few inches, digging halts
-
State's oldest ferry sold, headed to Caribbean
-
Wash. DUI related deaths on the rise
-
Housing program tool fees raise concern
-
Deadly shooting in Parkland; suspect apprehended
-
Inmates making homes for homeless
-
3 car accident involving Everett PD
More Stories
-
Possibility of more lowland snow this weekendMar. 2, 2017, 12:37 p.m.
-
Bertha veers off course by few inches, digging haltsMar. 2, 2017, 8:50 a.m.
-
Tax Trouble: Sound Transit's tax district splits…Mar. 2, 2017, 1:33 a.m.