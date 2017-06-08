Penguins rout Predators 6-0 to take 3-2 Cup lead

Photo by: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Charles LeClaire)

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a three-games-to-two lead in the Stanley Cup finals as they try to become the NHL's first repeat champions since the 1998 Red Wings.



Matt Murray turned back 24 shots and the Penguins scored three times in each of the first two periods for a 6-0 rout of the visiting Nashville Predators. The offensive uprising came after the Pens were held to just two goals while dropping the previous two games in Nashville.



Pittsburgh struck early in each of the first two periods. Nick Schultz opened the scoring with a power-play goal just 91 seconds after the opening faceoff. Conor Sheary tallied 1:19 into the second period.



Phil Kessel had goal and two assists, while Sidney Crosby had three assists. Bryan Rust, Evgeni Malkin and Ron Hainsey furnished the Pens' other goals.



It didn't matter who was in the nets for the Predators. Pekka Rinne (PEH'-kuh REE'-nay) was pulled after surrendering three goals on nine shots in the first period. Rinne has a 5.41 goals-against average and .766 save percentage in parts of three road games this series.



Juuse Saros (YOO'-see SAH'-rohs) wasn't much better in the second period, giving up three goals on 10 shots.



Game 6 is Sunday in Nashville,



© 2017 Associated Press