Park wins US Women's Open

Jul 16, 2017; Bedminster, NJ, USA; Sung Hyun Park poses with the U.S. Women's Open Championship trophy after winning the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) - Sung Hyun Park won the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour victory.



The 23-year-old from South Korea shot her second straight 5-under 67 and won a day-long battle with front-running Shanshan Feng and teenage amateur Hye-Jin Choi at Trump National Golf Club.



Park, who birdied the 15th to move into a tie for the lead and the 17th to open a two-shot edge after Choi made a double bogey on the previous hole, finished at 11-under 277 for a two-stroke win over Choi.



President Donald Trump attended the biggest event in women's golf for the third straight day. There was a peaceful protest after he arrived at his box near the 15th green shortly after 3 p.m.



It ended up being a quiet week of politics. The golf was excellent.



Park needed a fine chip from over the green on the par-5 18th hole to save par, and she got a thumps-up from Trump as she walked to sign her scorecard.



Choi finished with a 71.

