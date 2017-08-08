What do Seattleites really know about the 2018 Winter Olympics?

Pyeongchang, South Korea: It's the home of the 2018 Winter Olympics.



A lot of people, though, don't seem to know where that is exactly. China? Russia? The guesses were never ending.



We talked to several tourists and locals for the six-month countdown to the Winter Games to find out how well they knew their geography.



A few things were certain: Everyone knew the games would not be played in North Korea when they were given the hint of Korea.

Regardless of your own geography skills, now is the time to start brushing up with just six months left until the games!

© 2017 KING-TV