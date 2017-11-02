Speed skater J.R. Celski aims to medal in PyeongChang

J.R. Celski (165) (USA) during the 3,000m men's of the short track speedskating ISU World Championships at Maurice Richard Arena. Photo: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jean-Yves Ahern, Jean-Yves Ahern)

Short track speed skater J.R. Celski is one of the U.S.’s best hopes to medal in PyeongChang.

Celski, who’s from Federal Way, is a three-time Olympic medalist and a world record holder in the 500-meter.

He says he’s determined to make the most of what could be his last Olympic Games.

“I’ve had to go through several obstacles to get to this point where I’m at now,” he said, “and every moment that I’ve had to question myself or doubt – there’s been so many moments of that – so I’m really thankful to be here.”

